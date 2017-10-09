PepsiCo India CEO D Shivakumar resigns, to join Aditya Birla Group

D. Shivakumar, who has resigned as pepsiCo India CEO, will directly report to the Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla as executive vice president (corporate strategy and business development). Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: D. Shivakumar, currently chairman and chief executive of PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt. Ltd, has resigned and will be joining Aditya Birla Group as the Group’s executive vice president (corporate strategy and business development).

Ahmed El Shiekh, currently senior vice president and general manager for PepsiCo Egypt and Jordan, will become the PepsiCo India CEO.

Aditya Birla Group director (human resources) and chief executive officer, Carbon Black Business, Santrupt B. Misra, confirmed Shivakumar’s appointment, and said “he’ll join over the next three months”. Shivakumar will directly report to the Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla.

The $41-billion Aditya Birla group has businesses spread over sectors like telecommunications, cement, chemicals, mining, textile, financial services, retail and e-commerce, among others, across 36 countries.

PepsiCo has also announced Shivakumar’s successors. Ahmed El Shiekh, currently senior vice president and general manager for PepsiCo Egypt and Jordan, will become the chief executive officer of PepsiCo India, Sanjeev Chadha, chief executive officer (Asia, Middle East and Africa), PepsiCo Inc., said in a statement.

Ahmed will join PepsiCo India on 1 November and Shivakumar will continue with PepsiCo till 31 December, Chadha said.

“Shiv has been with PepsiCo for the past four years and has been instrumental in leading the transformation journey for the company. Notably he has been a key driver for portfolio transformation and helped develop our nutrition business, launching winning innovations with our Quaker and Tropicana brands. Under his leadership, we also deepened consumer engagement with our flagship brands. We thank him for his commitment to the company and wish him best in his future endeavors,” Chadha said in his statement.

During Shivakumar’s stint of nearly three years as PepsiCo India CEO, the company’s net loss widened. PepsiCo India, which posted a profit of Rs17.6 crore in FY13, reported net loss of Rs280 crore in FY14 which rose to Rs554.2 crore in the year ended 31 March 2016, according to the company’s filings with the Registrar of Companies (RoC). PepsiCo India’s total income also declined 15% in FY16 from that of FY15—the year when it managed to narrow losses to Rs177 crore. It is yet to file results for FY17.

Shivakumar did not respond to calls and messages from Mint.

Shivakumar’s decision to resign as PepsiCo India CEO comes within a few months after rival Coca-Cola India’s president (India and South West Asia) Venkatesh Kini decided to quit in April. Kini was succeeded by T. Krishnakumar.

Shivakumar, who succeeded Manu Anand at PepsiCo India, joined the American food and beverage maker few months after he quit Finnish handset maker Nokia Oyj as a senior executive. At Nokia, Shivakumar was instrumental in pushing the company’s low-cost mobile handsets across rural India that helped Nokia to dominate mobile handset market in India for about a decade.

Shivakumar had worked with Nokia for more than eight years and headed Nokia’s handset business in West Asia and Africa, besides India.

At PepsiCo India, Shivakumar was overseeing the company’s India operations, its franchise business across Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, besides the NourishCo joint venture with Tata Global Beverages. He was also responsible for deployment PepsiCo’s Rs33,000-crore investment in India by 2020. PepsiCo India has 38 bottling plants and three food factories.

Prior to Nokia, Shivakumar, who graduated from Indian Institute of Technology, Chennai, and Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, had a 14-year-long stint at Hindustan Unilever Ltd where he ensured expansion of the Lipton tea brand. Shivakumar has also worked with electronics goods maker Philips Consumer Electronics India for a period of three years when the company’s revenue doubled.