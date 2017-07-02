Aurobindo looks to push deeper into EU, US over next 3-4 years

New Delhi: Drugmaker Aurobindo Pharma is devising a plan to expand into European Union (EU) countries such as Poland and the Czech Republic as part of its broader efforts to consolidate business over the next 3-4 years.

The company, which is eyeing growth in Italy and Spain too, going ahead, looks to launch various new products in the US market.

“Lower generic penetration in Italy, Spain, Portugal and France offers future growth potential as share of generics improves,” the company said in an investor presentation.

The Hyderabad-based firm is working on plans to launch cancer treatment and injectable products in the EU.

The acquisition of Generis Farmaceutica SA has already catapulted the company into the big league in the Portuguese generic market in terms of value and volume. It has also completed acquisition of Orocal brand to leverage its position as a key player in the French drug market.

In the US, the drug firm aims to broaden its portfolio through accelerated growth in injectables, over the counter (OTC) and higher complexity products. Also on the table is a plan to increase collaboration across the global customer base, besides achieving operational efficiency and cost leadership in active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and formulation manufacturing, supply chain planning and distribution.

In emerging markets, the company aims to build its branded generic presence and is working on ways to deepen penetration in select markets through local manufacturing. Expanding presence in various therapeutic areas like oncology and specialty injectables is also part of the to-do list. For 2016-17, the company posted net profit of Rs2,301.2 crore and total income of Rs15,205.75 crore.