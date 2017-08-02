PNB Q1 net profit goes up 12% to Rs343 crore on NPA decline

PNB’s total income stood at Rs14,468.14 crore during the first quarter, up 7.36%, as against Rs13,475.41 crore a year ago. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Wednesday reported a 12.09% increase in net profit at Rs343.40 crore during the April-June quarter, helped by lower provisions for bad loans.

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs306.36 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total income stood at Rs14,468.14 crore during the three months to June, up 7.36%, as against Rs13,475.41 crore a year ago, PNB said in a BSE filing.

Gross non-performance assets (NPAs) as proportion of advances declined marginally to 13.66% compared to 13.75% at the end of June last year. Net NPAs also came down to 8.67%, from the earlier 9.16%.

During the quarter under review, provision for bad loans fell by 19.14% to Rs 2,559.71 crore, compared with Rs 3,165.67 crore a year earlier.

The stock of PNB was trading at Rs 159.55, up 1.30%, on the BSE in afternoon trade.