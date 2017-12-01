Deals Buzz: Flipkart staff, investors sell stakes as part of $2.5 billion Softbank deal

Some early Flipkart investors, employees and former employees are selling their shares as part of a $2.5 billion investment deal agreed with SoftBank. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: Mint brings to you your daily dose of top deals reported by newsrooms across the country.

France’s Altran Tech acquires Aricent for $2 billion

French engineering, research and development (ER&D) company Altran Technologies SA has acquired US design and engineering services firm Aricent Inc. at an enterprise value of $2 billion in an all-cash transaction, Altran said in a statement, reports Mint. Read more

HDFC, Standard Life to dilute stake in AMC unit through IPO

HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd (HDFC AMC), the asset management business of mortgage lender HDFC Ltd, on Thursday said its board has approved its proposed initial public offering (IPO), reports Mint. Read more

AEON acquires online education start-up Acadgild for $10 million

AEON Learning Pvt. Ltd, which owns education technology platform Avagmah, on Thursday said it has bought Bengaluru-based education start-up Acadgild for $10 million in an all-stock deal, reports Mint. Read more

John Chambers buys 10% stake in Uniphore Software Systems

John Chambers, executive chairman of Cisco Inc. and chairman of the recently-formed US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), has picked up a 10% stake in speech recognition solutions company Uniphore Software Systems Pvt. Ltd in his personal capacity, reports Mint. Read more

IIFL fund buys stake in Nazara for Rs330 crore

Asset management firm India Infoline Finance Ltd’s (IIFL) Special Opportunities Fund has acquired a minority stake worth Rs330 crore in mobile game developer and distributor Nazara Technologies, both companies said in a statement on Friday, reports Mint. Read more

Paragon Partners sells 3.09% stake in Capacit’e Infraprojects

Private equity firm Paragon Partners on Thursday sold a 3.09% stake in real estate construction services company Capacit’e Infraprojects Ltd, according to a stock exchange filing, reports Mint. Read more

General Atlantic buys additional 1.5% stake in PNB Housing Finance

Private equity (PE) firm General Atlantic has bought 1.5% more stake in PNB Housing Finance Ltd, a housing finance company sponsored by state-owned lender Punjab National Bank, data from stock exchanges showed, reports Mint. Read more

Airtel, Vodafone keen to buy RCom’s airwaves

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone India are keen to acquire some spectrum from Reliance Communications to add to their airwave holdings in key markets, reports The Economic Times, citing people familiar with the matter. The Anil Ambani-owned telco’s lenders are selling the spectrum to try and recover part of their Rs45,000 crore dues. Read more

RCom says most lenders to oppose China Development Bank’s insolvency plea against telco

In a sign of support to Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Communications (RCom), lenders to the telecom operator have opposed China Development Bank’s insolvency filing to recover its $1.78 billion, reports The Economic Times. Read more

Shoppers Stop transfers holding in Hypercity to Future Retail

Shoppers Stop said it has transferred its entire shareholding in subsidiary Hypercity to Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail Ltd, reports PTI. On 14 November, the shareholders of K Raheja Corp Group firm Shoppers Stop had approved the sale of Hypercity to Future Retail. Read more

R-Power closes deal for $1 billion Bangla project

Anil Ambani’s telecom empire may be in dire straits at home. But his $1-billion plan to set up a generation station in Bangladesh is powering ahead, with the group arm Reliance Power on Thursday closing the final deal for Phase-I of the project, reports The Times of India. Read more

Flipkart staff, investors sell stakes as part of $2.5 billion deal with Softbank

Some early Flipkart investors, employees and former employees are selling their shares in the e-commerce firm as part of a $2.5 billion investment deal agreed with Japan’s SoftBank Group, reports Reuters, citing two people familiar with the matter on Thursday. Read more

Nomura buys 9% stake in McLeod Russel for Rs205 crore

A trust controlled by the Williamson Magor Group sold on Thursday a 9.1% stake in McLeod Russel India, the largest private sector bulk tea company in the world, to investment arms of Japanese financial major Nomura for about Rs205 crore, reports The Times of India. Read more