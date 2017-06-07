Freshdesk rebranding as Freshworks

Founder and CEO Girish Mathrubootham cites increasing customer awareness as the reason for rebranding Freshdesk as Freshworks. Photo: Nathan G./Mint

Bengaluru: Freshdesk Inc., one of India’s most well-funded and valuable Software as a Service (SaaS) start-ups, has rebranded itself as Freshworks Inc.

In an interview, founder and CEO Girish Mathrubootham said the company’s core customer support helpdesk product will continue to be called Freshdesk, which will exist under the Freshworks umbrella.

“We realized that the Freshdesk brand was limiting our ability to tell customers what we were all about because Freshdesk was both the product brand and the company brand and most people knew Freshdesk as the customer support product... Now that we have multiple products, we felt that the Freshdesk brand was not doing justice to the other products,” said Mathrubootham.

Freshworks currently offers a number of business software products other than Freshdesk, including Freshservice (an IT services product), Freshsales (a business software solution that is geared towards helping sales professionals) and Freshcaller (a cloud-based call centre).

Mathrubootham said that one of the triggers for the rebranding was an incident at a trade show where a customer mistakenly thought Freshservice was a competing product against Freshdesk.

“There was a Freshservice trade show and somebody thought Freshservice was competing with Freshdesk—they didn’t know it was the same company,” said Mathrubootham.

“We decided nearly a year and a half ago to go through this exercise, but as you know, rebranding is a hard exercise and we were waiting for the Freshsales product to launch. But now we’ve decided that the timing is right and we wanted to do it sooner rather than later,” he added.

Freshworks, which is based in San Bruno, California, and has a large presence in Chennai, raised $50 million from Tiger Global Management in April 2015. In November, the company raised $55 million from investors such as Sequoia Capital and Accel Partners.

Freshworks has raised about $150 million till date, making it one of the most well capitalized product start-ups in India. Google Capital was an early investor in the company.