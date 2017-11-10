Motherson Sumi Systems Q2 net up 23.7% to Rs593.45 crore

Gross sales of Motherson Sumi Systems within India during the second quarter were up 4.95% at Rs1,772.09 crore as against Rs1,688.39 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Auto component major Motherson Sumi Systems on Friday reported a 23.67% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs593.45 crore for the second quarter ended September owing to growth in global sales.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs479.85 crore in the July-September period a-year-ago, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said in a BSE filing.

Its gross sales during the period under review were at Rs13,338.21 crore, up 30.59% compared to Rs10,213.79 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Commenting on the results, MSSL chairman Vivek Chaand Sehgal said: “This has been yet another excellent quarter for MSSL with an encouraging growth in both revenues and net profit.”

Gross sales within India during the second quarter were up 4.95% at Rs1,772.09 crore as against Rs1,688.39 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

On the other hand, gross sales from outside India were at Rs11,566.12 crore, up 35.66%, as against Rs9,060.29 crore.

Shares of Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd were trading at Rs357.50 in afternoon trade, down 1.02% from the previous close on BSE.