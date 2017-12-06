Ikea to employ 15,000 co-workers in India by 2025

IKEA Group also announced an increase of Rs1.50 lakh in pension fundings for its Indian co-workers as part of TACK programme. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Swedish home furnishing retailer Ikea on Wednesday said it will have 15,000 co-workers in India by 2025, of which half would be women.

IKEA Group also announced an increase of Rs1.50 lakh in pension fundings for its Indian co-workers as part of TACK programme, the furniture major said in a statement.

Tack is a group's 'Loyalty Programme' to show appreciation for co-workers who continue working for the success of the business.

"IKEA currently has close to 400 co-workers in India and plans to have 15,000 co-workers by 2025, of which 50% will be women. The company is hiring 500-700 co-workers for each of its four stores that will open in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi/NCR cities," said Ikea.

"Our co-workers should know how much we value their experience and commitment and I am proud that IKEA Group in India will give an additional Rs1.50 lakh each to our co- workers’ pensions this year," said IKEA India Country HR Manager Anna Carin Mansson.

Co-workers, who work for at least five years, qualify for Tack, which means 'thank you' in Swedish.

This year, Ikea will be rewarding a total of £96 million (Rs700 crore) to the global co-workers pension fundings, the company said. It was introduced in 2013 and since then the IKEA Group has paid out £509 million globally.

Under Tack, all co-worker gets the same amount regardless of position or salary, and part-time co-workers are rewarded in proportion to their hours worked, it added.

The amount is allocated to all co-workers who have worked at IKEA for at least one full fiscal year. Once they reach their five year anniversary with the company, the accumulated money is paid out to their pension funds. After this, every annual pay-out goes directly into their pension funds.