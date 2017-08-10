Livemint

Last Published: Thu, Aug 10 2017. 05 07 PM IST

SpiceJet Q1 profit rises 18% to Rs175 crore

SpiceJet’s standalone net profit rises 18 % at Rs175 crore in the first quarter ended 30 June, as against Rs149 crore a year ago
Jessica Kuruthukulangara
SpiceJet’s passenger yields, a measure of fares and distance flown, rose 9% during the quarter, while average load factor was 94.07%. Photo: Mint
SpiceJet’s passenger yields, a measure of fares and distance flown, rose 9% during the quarter, while average load factor was 94.07%. Photo: Mint

Bengaluru: India’s SpiceJet Ltd posted a rise of about 18% in quarterly net profit on Thursday.

The airline’s standalone net profit, which excludes results of units SpiceJet Merchandise and SpiceJet Technic, came in at Rs175 crore ($27.33 million) in the first quarter ended 30 June, compared with Rs149 crore a year ago.

Passenger yields, a measure of fares and distance flown, rose 9% during the quarter, while average load factor was 94.07%. Reuters

First Published: Thu, Aug 10 2017. 05 06 PM IST
Topics: SpiceJet Profit First Quarter Results SpiceJet Q1 Results 2017

