Hero MotoCorp sales rise 14% to 6.24 lakh units in June

New Delhi: Country’s largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp Ltd on Monday reported 14% increase in sales at 6,24,185 units in June. The company had sold 5,49,533 units in June 2016, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Hero MotoCorp has clocked robust sales during the monsoon month on account of strong demand for its motorcycles and scooters, it added.

During the month under review, the company sold 5,47,185 motorcycles, up 13% over the corresponding month last year. Besides, the company sold 77,000 scooters in June, registering a 22% growth over the same period last year.