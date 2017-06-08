News in Numbers: Sun Pharma founder Dilip Sanghvi’s net worth down to $11.2 billion

1,100

What is it? The number of anti-riots police personnel sent to Mandsaur district in Madhya Pradesh on account of the ongoing farmers’ protest.

Why is it important? The protests by MP farmers—who are demanding loan waiver, higher minimum support price, among others—have spread to six other districts in the state. The protests have intensified following the killing of five protesters during firing on Tuesday.

Tell me more: As protests continue, MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a Rs1,000 crore price stabilisation fund and that the state would buy tur, urad and moong from farmers starting 10 June. The central and state governments might have to do more than providing sops to pull the country out of the farm crisis.

$11.2 billion

What is it? The net worth of Sun Pharma founder Dilip Shanghvi.

Why is it important? It’s down from $21.5 billion in 2015, which made him India’s richest person. The drop of over 50% reflects the troubles faced by India’s generic drug industry, including intense scrutiny by US Food and Drug Administration, and pricing pressure in the market.

Tell me more: Sun Pharma Stock has fallen by nearly 30% in the last one year.

82.67%

What is it? The percentage of currency that has been remonetised, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Why is it important? This partly explains why some parts of the country continues to face cash shortages. In November, the government demonetised nearly 87% of currency in circulation or an estimated Rs15.5 trillion in old Rs500 and Rs1,000 notes. The growth in digital transactions, which saw a spike during demonetisation, is back to earlier range.

Tell me more: The percentage of remonetised currency has doubled since January. By volume, 108% of currency is back in circulation, RBI said.

20

What is it? The estimated number of employees fired by Uber Technologies, the US-based cab-hailing app company.

Why is it important? The move comes after a company-wide investigation into 215 human resources claims of harassment. Uber has been plagued by questions about its company culture and accused of doing little to fix it.

Tell me more: In addition, head of Uber’s Asia Pacific business Eric Alexander has left the firm. According to Recode, Alexander had obtained the medical records a 26-year-old woman who was raped by an Uber driver in Delhi in December 2014, and shared it with Uber CEO because they suspected that she was not raped.

$239 million

What is it? The amount Marissa Mayer got for her five years of work as Yahoo chief executive officer, according to Equilar, a research firm.

Why is it important? Mayer oversaw the sale of the firm to Verizon for $4.5 billion, which is expected to complete next week, with Verizon shareholders are voting on the bid on Thursday. Mayer’s $900,000 a week paycheck has become a talking point even as 1,000 employees are reported to be facing pink slips after the merger.

Tell me more: Mayer took over the reins of Yahoo with much fanfare, and according to several observers, didn’t live up to the expectations (except those of the shareholders). Two big privacy breaches took place during her tenure.

