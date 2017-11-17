Tata Sons appoints two new directors
Tata Sons names Bhaskar Bhat, managing director of watch and jewellery maker Titan Ltd, and Saurabh Agarwal, Tata group chief financial officer, as directors on its board
New Delhi: Tata Sons Ltd has appointed Bhaskar Bhat, managing director of watch and jewellery maker Titan Ltd, and Saurabh Agarwal, Tata group chief financial officer, as directors on its board, the holding company of the Tata group said in a statement on Friday.
Bhat, who has also been chairman of Tata Chemicals Ltd, has been running Titan since 2002. Agarwal was hired this year as group CFO from the Aditya Birla Group, where he was head of strategy.
With these appointments, Tata Sons will have 11 directors. The current board includes Piramal Group founder Ajay Piramal, TVS Motor Co. chief Venu Srinivasan, and independent directors including Farida Khambata and Ronen Sen.
First Published: Fri, Nov 17 2017. 05 03 PM IST
Latest News »
- Sri Lanka Army chief summoned by court over disappearance of 24 Tamils
- Jazeera Airways launches India operations, says seat capacity constraint for expansion
- Ericsson, Bharti Airtel ink pact for 5G technology
- Review: Flipkart Billion Capture+ is a more than willing rival to the Xiaomi Mi A1
- Nissan CEO returns his pay after inspection scandal
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Share