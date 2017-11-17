Tata Sons appoints two new directors

A file photo of Bombay House, the corporate office of Tata Sons, in Mumbai. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: Tata Sons Ltd has appointed Bhaskar Bhat, managing director of watch and jewellery maker Titan Ltd, and Saurabh Agarwal, Tata group chief financial officer, as directors on its board, the holding company of the Tata group said in a statement on Friday.

Bhat, who has also been chairman of Tata Chemicals Ltd, has been running Titan since 2002. Agarwal was hired this year as group CFO from the Aditya Birla Group, where he was head of strategy.

With these appointments, Tata Sons will have 11 directors. The current board includes Piramal Group founder Ajay Piramal, TVS Motor Co. chief Venu Srinivasan, and independent directors including Farida Khambata and Ronen Sen.