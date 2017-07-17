Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Companies
Last Published: Mon, Jul 17 2017. 05 38 PM IST

ACC June quarter net profit rises 32.5% to Rs 326 crore

ACC had clocked a net profit of Rs246.07 crore in the year-ago period,

PTI
ACC’s consolidated sales rose 17.89% to Rs3,818.21 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs3,238.69 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Photo: Bloomberg
ACC’s consolidated sales rose 17.89% to Rs3,818.21 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs3,238.69 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Photo: Bloomberg

Latest News »

New Delhi: Cement maker ACC Ltd Monday reported a 32.57% increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs326.23 crore for the June quarter ended 30 June on account on robust sales.

The company, which follows the January-December as fiscal year, had clocked a net profit of Rs246.07 crore in the year-ago period, ACC Ltd said in a BSE filing.

More From Livemint »

    Its consolidated sales rose 17.89% to Rs3,818.21 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 3,238.69 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

    ACC’s cement sales during the April-June quarter stood at 6.74 million tonnes (MT) as against 6.12 MT a year ago, up 10.13%.

    Shares of ACC on Monday settled at Rs1,751.25 apiece on BSE, down 0.08% from the previous close.

    First Published: Mon, Jul 17 2017. 05 38 PM IST
    Topics: ACC ACC profit first quarter ACC Q1 results 2017 ACC cement sales

    Editor's Picks »

    Mint on Sunday »

    Share