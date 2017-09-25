Nissan reshuffles top management in India

All the changes in the senior management team of Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd will be effective 1 October. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd (NMIPL) on Monday announced senior management changes with current managing director Arun Malhotra being assigned the role of corporate advisor.

He will report to Peyman Kargar, chairman of Nissan’s Africa, Middle East and India (AMI) region and interim president of Nissan India Operations, and to Thomas Kuehl, incoming president of Nissan India Operations, effective 1 October 2017, the company said in a statement.

Besides, it said, NMIPL vice president, marketing and Datsun business unit, Jerome Saigot will now be responsible for sales and marketing for both Nissan and Datsun brands of the company. Under the new structure, Saigot will report to Kuehl and will continue to be based at NMIPL’s office in Gurugram, the company added.

NMIPL further said Peter Clissold, currently general manager, marketing, AMI (Africa, Middle East India region) will take up the role of vice president, marketing in the company. He will be responsible for both Nissan and Datsun brands in India and will report to Saigot.

All the changes in the senior management team will be effective 1 October, the statement said.

Kargar added, “We expect these appointments will bring the right balance of experience and new thinking to accelerate our momentum as we strive to achieve our ambitions for the Indian market.”