Gopal Singh is new CMD of Coal India

Kolkata: Gopal Singh, CMD, Central Coalfields Ltd, has been given additional charge as the CMD of Coal India Ltd (CIL) till the time a regular appointment is made for the post.

Central Coalfields is one of the subsidiaries of the largest coal producer of the world.

Singh succeeds Sutirtha Bhattacharya, who retired on Thursday.

In a filing on the stock exchange, Coal India said Sutirtha Bhattacharya, CMD, CIL, on attaining superannuation has relinquished the charge of CMD with effect from 31 August 2017.

The filing further said the ministry of coal, in its letter dated 1 September 2017, has entrusted the additional charge of CMD, CIL to Gopal Singh, with immediate effect and until a regular appointment is made. He has taken charge with effect from 1 September 2017, it added.