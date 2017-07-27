Kia Motors firms up sales strategy ahead of India launch

New Delhi: South Korean auto firm Kia Motors Co. will hold road shows in August and September to identify prospective dealer partners before the company launches its India operations in the second half of 2019. “Dealers attending each event in the roadshow calendar will also learn about Kia’s business strategy and the company’s plans for establishing its new Indian dealer network,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

“India is a unique market, and it’s important to Kia that we learn from those who have a deep understanding of local buyers and their needs. Like other regions where Kia already has a presence, we will offer Indian customers the highest levels of satisfaction. Our dealer partners hold the key to achieving this aim,” Yong S. Kim, head of sales and marketing at Kia Motors India, said.

Kia Motors also launched its India website on Wednesday, which hosts information about the road shows to be held in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and New Delhi.

In April, Kia signed a memorandum of understanding with the Andhra Pradesh government to build a manufacturing facility in Anantapur district. The facility will come at an investment of $1.1 billion and its construction is due to commence in the December quarter. Kia plans to produce a compact sedan and a compact SUV especially for the Indian market.

“This new facility will be able to produce up to 300,000 cars each year, with a range of vehicles built exclusively for the Indian market. Worldwide demand for Kia cars is growing, and combined with the start of sales in India, the new facility marks our latest step in becoming a leading global car manufacturer,” Kim said.

The site occupies 23 million square feet and will incorporate facilities for stamping, welding, painting and assembly. It will also be home to numerous supplier companies’ facilities.