Silicon Valley-based ZineOne raises $2.5 million from Omidyar Network

Mumbai: ZineOne Inc., a Silicon Valley-headquartered customer engagement company on Tuesday announced that it has raised $2.5 million in a series-A round led by Omidyar Network, an impact investment firm.

The round saw participation from existing as well as new investors. New investors who participated in the funding round include Harvard Business School Alumni Angels and Touchstone Equities, while existing investors include Hyderabad Angels and Golden Seeds.

The latest fund-raise takes ZineOne’s total venture capital investment to $5 million.

Founded in 2014, ZineOne is a real-time interactive platform that enables their clients to connect with their customers. The company analyses data that consumers have already opted-in to provide to their bank or retailer in an anonymized manner, ensuring consumer’s privacy and data security.

According to the statement, ZineOne will use the funds to accelerate sales, marketing, and execution of a product roadmap that is focused on building the intelligent systems. The company also intends to significantly invest toward securing top talent in machine learning and artificial intelligence.

“More and more enterprises around the world are recognizing the need to move their customer engagement efforts beyond e-mails and call centres into an immediate, contextual, and real-time world,” said Debjani Deb, CEO of ZineOne.

As part of the deal, Ken Miller, the venture partner at Omidyar Network has joined as the board member of ZinOne.

“We are excited to see how artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other new technologies are coming together to personalize and enhance the consumer experience,” said Miller.

ZineOne delivers on this promise and benefits banks and retailers who are looking to better serve their clients, but most importantly consumers, who now have products and services tailored to meet their unique needs and delivered when they need them, added Miller.

Established in 2004 by eBay founder Pierre Omidyar and his wife Pam, Omidyar Network invests cross multiple initiatives such as education, emerging technology, financial inclusion, governance and citizen engagement, and Property Rights.

Anthill Ventures acted as the advisor to ZineOne for this transaction.