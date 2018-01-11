SC order on DLF project in Kerala could set wrong precedent, say experts

The Kerala high court had observed in 2016 that the DLF housing structure was illegal, but said that demolition would cause more damage than retaining it. Photo: MInt

New Delhi: Apex court permission for real estate developer DLF Ltd to regularize its housing project built along the eco-sensitive Chilavannur backwaters near Kochi in violation of green norms could set a wrong precedent, experts said.

The Rs300-crore project has 180-odd luxury flats. The Kerala high court had observed in 2016 that the structure was illegal, but said that demolition would cause more damage than retaining it. It spared demolition but ordered DLF to pay a fine of Rs1 crore to the local district administration which was to be used exclusively to maintain ecological balance in the area on the eastern side of Chilavannur river.

While allowing DLF to not demolish the structure, the high court had also observed that the construction was not in Coastal Regulation Zone – I (where construction is prohibited) but in CRZ–II (where construction is possible, subject to permission). The state environment body had then appealed to the Supreme Court, challenging the Kerala high court’s decision permitting DLF to go ahead with its housing project.

On Wednesday, a Supreme Court bench comprising justices Rohinton F. Nariman and Sanjay Kishan Kaul did not agree with the findings of the Kerala high court on the illegality of the structure, except to the extent of DLF not obtaining prior clearance and operating on a deemed clearance. It also held that the deposit of Rs1 crore by DLF which was imposed by the Kerala high court would serve as a fine for this purpose.

Experts, however, said that this is bad news for environment.

“The judgment clearly notes that DLF initiated a large part of the construction even before receiving approval, and the Kerala State Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA) realised this only when it inspected the site following the approval. This is a classic case of regulatory failure where the project proponent did not respect the rule of law. It also emphasises the need of ground and site inspections by regulatory authority before approvals are granted,” said Kanchi Kohli, legal research director at the Centre for Policy Research (CPR)-Namati Environmental Justice Programme.

“Unfortunately, the judgment can set a negative precedent where construction can be carried out without approval and a fine paid post facto. The KCZMA has taken a strong stand by taking the developer to court,” she added.

Some experts also pointed out that it is not the first time that projects openly violate environmental norms and then resort to legal options to continue. For instance, the Bombay High Court had ordered demolition of the 31-storey Adarsh building in Mumbai after holding that it had violated green norms and other regulations. The Adarsh society is currently battling the case in SC against the HC decision.

“Builder wins! Authorities spared! Environment loses!!!” said Sanjay Upadhyay, an environmental advocate in the Supreme Court of India, in an emailed statement. “If this is the kind of leverage that will be allowed, it will almost amount to fait accompli. At the end of the day, environment loses. The case also exposes how regulatory agencies slept over the entire issues … its time for them to wake up.”

“The only positive I draw from this judgment is that deemed clearance under the EIA notification has been put to rest. Now, prior clearance is a must before construction,” he added.

A spokesperson for DLF declined to comment on the case stating the company was yet to receive the final order.