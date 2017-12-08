Govt relaxes norms for private jet overseas flights

Private jet owners had to apply for a flight plan with DGCA which generated a so-called YA number before flying abroad. That practice has been ended. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Private jets will not need prior regulatory approvals every time they fly abroad, according to new rules issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday.

So far, business jet owners had to apply for a flight plan with DGCA which generated a so-called YA number before flying abroad. That practice has been ended.

The flight plan, however, will still need to be cleared by the air traffic control under the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The rules become applicable from 15 December, DGCA said in the same statement

“As part of the continuous effort for simplification of regulatory requirements for aircraft operations in the country, DGCA has revised the (regulations)...regarding requirements for issue of non-scheduled flight clearances by DGCA for Indian registered aircraft,” it said adding, “Indian aircraft operators approved/authorised to undertake international operations shall not be required to obtain prior permission from DGCA for undertaking international non-scheduled flights from/to airports with custom/immigration facilities,” the release said.

DGCA will also issue an authorisation, which will be valid for five years for private aircraft operators for carrying out overseas flights, the statement added.

An industry body welcomed the move.

“This is a step forward in facilitating the ease of doing business for the business and general aviation industry,” said Rohit Kapur, President, Business Aircraft Operators Association (BAOA)

Kapur said business jets are not merely a luxury but in most cases a necessity in terms of gaining quick access and connectivity where time is of essence, and allowing business leaders to be more efficient and productive by affording them the flexibility of travel.

“Doing away with YA number will ensure that Indian operators can fly overseas without delay and will help maintain the essence of business aviation,” he added.