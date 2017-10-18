 UltraTech Cement Q2 profit falls 28% to Rs431 crore - Livemint
Last Published: Wed, Oct 18 2017. 02 09 PM IST

UltraTech Cement Q2 profit falls 28% to Rs431 crore

UltraTech Cement says the standalone profit fell to Rs431 crore for the quarter ended 30 September, from Rs601 crore a year ago
Vishal SridharArnab Paul
UltraTech Cement’s total expenses for the quarter grew 11% to Rs6,095 crore. Photo: Mint

Bengaluru: UltraTech Cement Ltd posted a 28% fall in second-quarter profit, but beat street estimates, hurt by higher expenses.

Standalone profit fell to Rs431 crore ($66.26 million) for the quarter ended 30 September, from Rs601 crore a year ago, the company said on Wednesday.

Revenue from operations on a standalone basis rose 6.1% to Rs6,571 crore, the company, which is part of the Aditya Birla Group, said.

Total expenses for the quarter grew 11% to Rs6,095 crore.

Analysts on average had expected a standalone net profit of Rs415 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.

First Published: Wed, Oct 18 2017. 02 08 PM IST
