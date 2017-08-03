IOC Q1 profit falls 45% to Rs4,549 crore, beats estimates

IOC’s average gross refining margins declined to $4.32 per barrel, compared with $9.98 per barrel in the same period last year. Photo: Bloomberg

Bengaluru: Indian Oil Corp Ltd said on Thursday net profit fell 45% in its fiscal first quarter of 2017, beating analysts’ estimates, as higher inventory losses and lower refining margins weighed on profitability.

Net profit was Rs4,549 crore ($714.83 million) in the quarter ended on 30 June, compared with Rs8,269 crore a year earlier, the country’s top refiner said.

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of Rs3,063 crore for the first quarter, Thomson Reuters data showed.

The company’s quarterly average gross refining margins, or profit earned on each barrel of crude processed, eased to $4.32 per barrel, compared with $9.98 per barrel in the same period last year.

Global oil prices kept fluctuating during the quarter but overall international benchmark Brent crude futures declined 9.3%.

IOC shares were up about 5% as of 0900 GMT while the broader Nifty 50 index was 0.48% lower. Reuters