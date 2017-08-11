Livemint

Last Published: Fri, Aug 11 2017. 05 55 PM IST

SAIL Q1 net loss widens to Rs801.38 crore

SAIL saw its standalone net loss widen to Rs801.38 crore for the first quarter owing to higher expenses
PTI
SAIL had clocked a net loss after tax of Rs535.52 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2016-17. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint
SAIL had clocked a net loss after tax of Rs535.52 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2016-17. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: Domestic steel major SAIL on Friday saw its standalone net loss widen to Rs801.38 crore for the June quarter owing to higher expenses. The steelmaker had clocked a net loss after tax of Rs535.52 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2016-17, the company said in a BSE filing.

Total standalone income of the Maharatna firm rose by 25.39% to Rs13,072.77 crore in April-June this fiscal from Rs10,424.95 crore during the same quarter in 2016-17. Its total expenses rose by 27.03% to Rs14,349.89 crore in the quarter under review as against 11,296.16 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of the company closed at Rs56.55 apiece on the BSE, down 3.99% over the previous close.

First Published: Fri, Aug 11 2017. 05 49 PM IST
Topics: SAIL loss first quarter SAIL Q1 Results 2018 Steel Authority of India

