Last Published: Fri, Aug 04 2017. 02 07 PM IST

Mahindra Q1 profit down 20% to Rs766 crore

Mahindra & Mahindra’s profit after tax was Rs766 crore in the first quarter ended 30 June, as against Rs955 crore a year earlier
Jessica Kuruthukulangara
Excluding the impact of the goods and services tax (GST) that kicked in from 1 July, Mahindra earned a profit of Rs860 crore. Photo: Bloomberg
Bengaluru: India’s Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd posted an about 20% fall in quarterly profit on Friday, missing estimates, as sales growth in passenger vehicles slowed ahead of the transition to a new nationwide tax.

Profit after tax was Rs766 crore ($120.31 million) in the first quarter ended 30 June, compared with Rs955 crore a year earlier, the company said.

Excluding the impact of the goods and services tax (GST) that kicked in from 1 July, the company earned a profit of Rs860 crore.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs893 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data. Reuters

First Published: Fri, Aug 04 2017. 02 06 PM IST
Topics: Mahindra Profit First Quarter Results Mahindra results 2017

