Mahindra Q1 profit down 20% to Rs766 crore

Bengaluru: India’s Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd posted an about 20% fall in quarterly profit on Friday, missing estimates, as sales growth in passenger vehicles slowed ahead of the transition to a new nationwide tax.

Profit after tax was Rs766 crore ($120.31 million) in the first quarter ended 30 June, compared with Rs955 crore a year earlier, the company said.

Excluding the impact of the goods and services tax (GST) that kicked in from 1 July, the company earned a profit of Rs860 crore.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs893 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data. Reuters