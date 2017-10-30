Delhi airport to shut one runway for maintenance in November

The Delhi airport handled 57.7 million passengers in 2016-17. Photo: HT

New Delhi: Indira Gandhi International Airport will shut down one of its runway for maintenance for three days next month, a move that could cause some flight disruptions.

“Runway 11-29 of IGI Airport (IGIA) of New Delhi will remain closed for maintenance for three days from 0001hrs on November 7 to 0700 hrs on November 10. The scheduled time was chosen after a careful evaluation by Airport Operator in close consultation with Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the Airlines. Given the onset of fog season, the time was jointly agreed from the perspective of safety and operational reliability,” Delhi Airport said in a statement on Monday.

The airport said detailed safety assessment and other relevant documents were shared with the aviation safety regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

“After the due approval from DGCA the global aviation community was informed by issuing Note for Airmen (NOTAM) well in advance. During the maintenance, the airfield capacity will be lowered to 45 Air Traffic Movements (ATM) per hour. The airport operator has revised the slot allocations in consultation with all the airlines,” it added.

Delhi Airport, India’s largest airport by traffic, said in August it plans to kick off expansion soon to absorb increasing passenger traffic.

As part of the Delhi Airport master plan, the domestic departure Terminal T1D from where low-fare airlines such as IndiGo and SpiceJet fly and arriving Terminal, T1C will be merged into one and expanded to accommodate 40 million passengers per annum while the capacity of T3 will be increased from 34 million to 45 million.

The expansion activities are part of the master plan, which would be implemented in three phases starting from 2018 -2021 period. The work in the second and the third phases would be done during 2021-2025 and 2026 onwards, respectively.

In 2016-17, the airport handled 57.7 million passengers.