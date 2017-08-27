Maruti continues to lead PV segment, 7 models in top 10 list

Maruti’s Alto retained the top position in July with the sales of 26,009 units as against 19,844 unit sales in the same month of 2016. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) retained its hold on the domestic passenger vehicle (PV) market in July as seven of its models featured in the top 10 selling brands.

According to the latest data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), in the top 10 best-selling PVs, Maruti’s Alto retained the top position in July with the sales of 26,009 units as against 19,844 unit sales in the same month of 2016.

The company’s premium hatchback Baleno was the second best-selling model with 19,153 units as compared to 9,120 units in July 2016. Compact car Wagon R was third, selling 16,301 units. The vehicle stood at the same position in the year-ago period as well with 15,207 unit sales.

Vitara Brezza stood at the fourth position with 15,243 units in July. It was at the sixth place in July 2016 with sales of 10,232 units.

MSI’s Swift stood at the fifth position with 13,738 unit sales. It was third in the same month of 2016 with sales of 13,934 units.

Rival Hyundai’s hatchback Grand i10 stood at the sixth position in July with 12,002 units. The company had sold 11,961 units of the vehicle in the same period in 2016.

Hyundai’s premium hatchback Elite i20 stood at seventh position in July with the 11,390 unit sales.

MSI’s compact sedan Dzire stood at the eighth position with sales of 11,187 units. Its hatchback Celario came ninth with 11,087 unit sales.

Hyundai’s sport utility vehicle (SUV) Creta, with 10,556 unit sales, was at the tenth position.

MSI’s Dzire Tour, Omni and Renault’s Kwid failed to make it to the top 10 list. They had featured in the top 10 passenger vehicle list in the same period of 2016.