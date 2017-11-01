JSW Energy Q2 profit rises 37% to Rs297 crore

JSW Energy total comprehensive income for the September quarter stood at Rs612 crore. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: JSW Energy on Wednesday posted a 37% jump in consolidated net profit at Rs297 crore for the September quarter of the current fiscal year.

“The company earned a net profit of Rs297 crore as against Rs217 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year,” JSW Energy said in a statement. Total comprehensive income of the company for the September quarter stood at Rs612 crore as against Rs398 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

During the quarter, total income from operations was Rs2,220 crore as against Rs2,099 crore in the year-ago quarter, an increase of 6%, largely due to better merchant realisations and increase in other income.

The company’s net power generation was 6,117 million units in the second quarter of FY2017-18 compared to 6,276 million units a year ago. The merchant sales during the quarter were 1,182 million units. It said that the fuel cost for the quarter increased by 8% year-on-year to Rs936 crore, primarily due to increase in international prices of coal.

The EBIDTA before exceptional items for the quarter was Rs1,053 crore as against Rs1,014 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, an increase of 4%, primarily due to better merchant realisations, higher other income and savings in operation and maintenance costs, partly offset by higher fuel costs, it said.

The finance costs have declined to Rs391 crore from Rs436 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year primarily due to interest rate reductions achieved through refinancing arrangements as well as prepayment/repayment of borrowings.

The consolidated net worth and consolidated net debt as on 30 September 2017 were Rs11,259 crore and Rs12,679 crore, respectively, resulting in a low net debt to equity ratio of 1.13 times, it added.

On the electric vehicle venture, it said that during the second quarter of FY2017-18, it signed a memorandum of understanding with Gujarat for setting up facilities for manufacture of electric car and storage battery. The company is in the process of developing its product and technology strategies, business partnerships for technology and engineering as well as building the organisational set-up and core capabilities. A suitable special purpose vehicle for the project is also being planned, it added.

The board has approved capex budget for setting up new thermal generation capacity of 36MW for JSW Cement under long term PPA. The company is working towards developing capability in the renewable energy space and plans to set up 7MW solar power units consisting of 6MW capacity for JSW Cement under long term PPA and 1MW capacity for JSW Energy’s captive consumption.

The company also announced about securing a Rs600 crore line of credit at attractive interest rate from State Bank of India in partnership with World Bank for funding rooftop solar power projects.

Shares of JSW Energy closed 0.29% lower to Rs85.30 on BSE, while the Sensex closed 1.17% up at 33,600.17 points.