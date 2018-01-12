Infosys Q3 net profit rises 38% to Rs5,129 crore
India’s second-biggest IT services exporter Infosys Ltd posted a 38.3% jump in third-quarter profit, helped by tax benefits from the firm’s deal with US Internal Revenue Service.
Profit rose to Rs5,129 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2017 from Rs3,708 crore in the year-ago period, Infosys said on Friday.
Analysts on average expected the IT firm to post a profit of RS3,710 crore, Thomson Reuters data showed.
The profit rise was due to the conclusion of the advance pricing agreement, which had a positive impact on consolidated basic earnings per share in the quarter by about Rs6.29. The company’s basic earnings for the quarter was Rs22.55 per share, it said.
On Friday, Infosys shares closed 0.26% higher at Rs1,078.40 on BSE, while the Sensex closed 0.26% higher at 34,592.39 points.
