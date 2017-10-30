HDFC Q2 consolidated net profit rises 17% to Rs2,869 crore

Total income consolidated increased to Rs16,583.10 crore during the reported quarter. Photo: Bloomberg

Mumbai: Mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd (HDFC) on Monday reported a 17.3% increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs2,869.41 crore for the September quarter, compared to Rs2,446.21 crore in the same period last year.

Total income consolidated increased to Rs16,583.10 crore during the reported quarter, from Rs14,526.69 crore in the same period a year earlier, it said in a regulatory filing.

On a standalone basis, HDFC reported a growth of 15% in net profit at Rs2,101.12 crore in the second quarter of 2017-18, from Rs1,826.50 crore in the same period last year. Income standalone also rose to Rs8,760.92 crore, from Rs8,103.15 crore a year earlier.

At 3.01pm, HDFC shares were trading 0.74% up at Rs1710.50 on BSE, while the Sensex rose 0.44% to 33,301.95 points.