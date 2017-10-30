HDFC Q2 consolidated net profit rises 17% to Rs2,869 crore
Mumbai: Mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd (HDFC) on Monday reported a 17.3% increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs2,869.41 crore for the September quarter, compared to Rs2,446.21 crore in the same period last year.
Total income consolidated increased to Rs16,583.10 crore during the reported quarter, from Rs14,526.69 crore in the same period a year earlier, it said in a regulatory filing.
On a standalone basis, HDFC reported a growth of 15% in net profit at Rs2,101.12 crore in the second quarter of 2017-18, from Rs1,826.50 crore in the same period last year. Income standalone also rose to Rs8,760.92 crore, from Rs8,103.15 crore a year earlier.
At 3.01pm, HDFC shares were trading 0.74% up at Rs1710.50 on BSE, while the Sensex rose 0.44% to 33,301.95 points.
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
GST: Glitches in GSTR2 filing process a concern for cash flows
Maruti Suzuki Q2: Sales outlook robust, sustaining margins a challenge
ONGC Q2 results may turn attention back to HPCL deal
ITC: Done in by the cigarette cess hike, but not out yet
ICICI Bank now awaits RBI litmus test on bad loan divergence