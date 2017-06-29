Harvesting capital

2017 is on track to becoming one of the better years for venture capital (VC) exits. VC investors have harvested over $1 billion through exits during the first six months of the year, data from the Venture Intelligence shows. SAIF Partners and Saama Capital, who first invested in One97 Communications Ltd (which runs Paytm) a decade ago, sold their stakes to the company’s new investors (SoftBank and Alibaba Group respectively) to realize returns of 26 times and 75 times their invested capital respectively. Matrix Partners India notched up two successful exits in the period—selling its stakes in online gaming firm ace2three.com (for 22x returns) and payments firm ItzCash (for 3.19x returns).