Triumph Motorcycles launches Tiger 800 bikes range priced upto Rs13.76 lakh

Last Published: Wed, Mar 21 2018. 03 33 PM IST
PTI
British superbike maker Triumph Motorcycles’ all-new Tiger 800 XCX and XR line-ups in India will be priced between Rs11.76 lakh and Rs13.76 lakh.
New Delhi: British superbike maker Triumph Motorcycles on Wednesday launched the all-new Tiger 800 XCX and XR line-ups in India priced between Rs11.76 lakh and Rs13.76 lakh.

There are more than 200 upgrades to the chassis and engine, which is more responsive and optimised, in the new line up, Triumph Motorcycles India said in a statement.

“To deliver the best of Triumph, we here have been working on our engineering and technology to upgrade the capability of the Tiger 800 line-up for versatility on and off-road,” Triumph Motorcycles India managing director Vimal Sumbly said.

Among the upgraded features is the ‘Off-Road Pro’ riding mode that helps deliver focused off-road set up, although advanced riders can opt to turn systems off and be in total control.

Besides, cruise control has been updated with easy access through the left hand switch cube along with a simple-to-use, single button cruise control that helps reduce rider fatigue, the company said.

First Published: Wed, Mar 21 2018. 03 18 PM IST
Topics: Triumph Triumph Motorcycles Tiger 800 bikes Tiger 800 XCX price Triumph bike range

