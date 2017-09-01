Ashok Leyland sales up 25% in August

Ashok Leyland said sales of its medium and heavy commercial vehicles grew by 28.85% to 10,567 units in August as against 8,201 units in the same month a year ago. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland on Friday reported a 25.11% increase in total sales at 13,634 units in August. The company had sold 10,897 units in the same month of 2016.

Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles grew by 28.85% to 10,567 units in August as against 8,201 in the same month a year ago, the company said in a statement.

Light commercial vehicle sales rose 13.76% to 3,067 units compared to 2,696 in August 2016, it added.