Ashok Leyland sales up 25% in August
Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland sold 13,634 units in August as against 10,897 units in the same month of 2016
New Delhi: Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland on Friday reported a 25.11% increase in total sales at 13,634 units in August. The company had sold 10,897 units in the same month of 2016.
Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles grew by 28.85% to 10,567 units in August as against 8,201 in the same month a year ago, the company said in a statement.
Light commercial vehicle sales rose 13.76% to 3,067 units compared to 2,696 in August 2016, it added.
First Published: Fri, Sep 01 2017. 01 20 PM IST
Latest News »
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Share