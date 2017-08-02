L&T wins Rs3,375-crore contract from Mauritius govt to build Metro Express

The L&T contract is to design and build an integrated light rail-based urban transit system in Mauritius. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Engineering major L&T on Wednesday said it has won a Rs3,375 crore contract from Mauritius government undertaking Metro Express Ltd to design and build an integrated light rail-based urban transit system.

It is a major breakthrough order for rail based transit system and the contract is to design and build an integrated light rail-based urban transit system in the African island nation, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said in a BSE filing.

The 26 km route will connect Curepipe to Immigration Square in Port Louis and will feature 19 stations, it said. The company said that the contract was signed on 31 July, in the presence of Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth.

“We are extremely grateful to the Government of Mauritius for having reposed faith in our expertise... The new light rail system will significantly transform the way Mauritius will commute in the future and will also bring economic benefits along the route,” said S N Subrahmanyan, CEO and MD L&T.