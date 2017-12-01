Maruti Suzuki November sales up 14% at 144,297 units

Having surpassed Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd as India’s largest utility vehicle maker in July, Maruti posted a 34% rise over the year ago in this segment to clock 23,072 units. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: India’s largest passenger carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Friday reported a 14.3% year-on-year rise in domestic sales to 144,297 units for the month of November.

Automakers in India count dispatches to dealerships as sales.

The compact sub-segment, led by premium hatchback Baleno, led the volumes at 65,447 units, a 32.4% rise over November 2016.

Having surpassed Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd as India’s largest utility vehicle maker in July, Maruti posted a 34% rise over the year ago in this segment to clock 23,072 units. The S-Cross and Vitara Brezza have found favour with consumers as compact SUVs.

Meanwhile, old workhorses Alto and WagonR witnessed a 1.8% fall to 38,204 units (combined) and the Ciaz sedan saw a 26.2% fall owing to lower sales of the hybrid version due to higher goods and service tax (GST) at 43%.