GST impact: Nissan cuts vehicle prices by up to 3%

New Delhi: Japanese automaker Nissan on Thursday announced reduction in prices of its vehicles, including Datsun brand, by an average of 3% to pass on the GST benefit to customers.

Ex-showroom prices of the company’s products have been reduced by an average of 3%, depending on city and model specification, Nissan Motor India said in a statement.

“The implementation of the GST is a positive move for both automobile manufacturers and customers. We are happy to pass on the benefits to our customers for a more attractive value proposition,” Nissan Motor India MD Arun Malhotra said.

The company sells a range of vehicles under Nissan and Datsun brands, ranging from hatchback Redi Go to SUV Terrano, in Indian market.

Yesterday, Tata Motors and Renault had announced reduction in prices. Companies like Mahindra & Mahindra Honda Cars India, Ford, Maruti Suzuki, Toyota Jaguar Land Rover, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi have already reduced prices to pass on the GST benefits.

Even two-wheeler makers like TVS Motor Company, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Royal Enfield, Yamaha and Suzuki Motorcycle have cut prices.