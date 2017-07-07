Mercedes-Benz posts record sales in June quarter

Mumbai: Mercedes-Benz India Pvt Ltd, India’s largest luxury carmaker, on Friday said it registered record sales in the second quarter and half year that ended on 30 June.

Mercedes sold 3,521 units in the three months to June, up 18% from a year ago. In the half year to 30 June, it posted sales of 7,171 units, up 8.7% from a year ago, it said. The local arm of the German carmaker said it had sold more cars in the first six months of 2017 than it did in all of 2012, when it sold 7,138 units.

The volumes were led by the demand for the long wheelbase E-Class in particular, said Roland Folger, managing director and chief executive of Mercedes-Benz India, in the statement. The E-Class was the highest-selling model for the brand in January-June period.

The luxury sports utility vehicle (SUV) segment comprising the GLA, GLC, GLE and the GLS, which expanded by 31% in the first six months of the current calendar year, also aided the overall growth.

Buyers of luxury and premium car models stand to benefit the most in the new goods and services tax (GST) regime. Most of the manufacturers of such models have passed on the GST benefits with effect from 1 July.

The price change will depend on each state, model and variant, depending on tax rates applicable prior to GST. The move may spur sales of luxury car models in a market where their overall share in the passenger vehicle market is less than 2%.