Disney deal for Fox assets may mean Robert Iger stays longer: report

Robert Iger signed his fourth contract extension with Disney in March, a deal that stretches his term as CEO to July 2019. Photo: AFP

Los Angeles: Robert Iger could extend his term as chief executive officer of Walt Disney Co. if the company agrees to acquire the entertainment assets of 21st Century Fox Inc., the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people close to Disney.

Iger, 66, signed his fourth contract extension with Disney in March, a deal that stretches his term as CEO to July 2019. A deal with Fox would be the biggest in the company’s history, making it likely Iger would stay longer still, the newspaper said.

Disney, based in Burbank, California, has been holding talks to buy Fox assets including its film and TV studio, cable networks such as FX and international holdings like Sky Plc and Star India. Fox, based in New York, has an equity market value of about $61 billion.

A deal that could be announced as soon as late next week, the Journal reported, citing people with knowledge of the talks.