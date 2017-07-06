Online grocery startup Jumbotail raises $8.5 million in funding

A screen grab of Jumbotail website More From Livemint »

Mumbai: Jumbotail, an Indian startup building an online wholesale marketplace for groceries, has raised $8.5 million in a funding round led by venture firm Kalaari Capital with the participation of Nexus Venture Partners.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company will use the new funds to enhance technology and operational capabilities, Nexus said in a statement on Thursday.

Founded in 2015 with a funding of $2 million by Nexus, Jumbotail has started operations in the southern city of Bengaluru and plans to gradually expand across the country. Reuters