Shashi Shanker will be new ONGC chairman from 1 Oct

Government headhunter Public Enterprise Selection Board (PESB) selected Shashi Shanker to head ONGC from 1 October. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Shashi Shanker will be the next chairman and managing director (CMD) of India’s biggest oil and gas producer, the Oil and Natural Gas Corp. (ONGC).

Government headhunter Public Enterprise Selection Board (PESB) selected Shanker to head ONGC from 1 October. Shanker is currently director (technical and field services), ONGC. He will replace Dinesh K. Sarraf, who retires on 30 September upon attaining superannuation age. PESB said it interviewed nine candidates, including Oil India director (HR) Biswajit Roy and ONGC Videsh Ltd director (finance) Vivekanand.

“PESB recommended the following name for the post of chairman and managing director, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC)—Shashi Shanker,” it said on its website. His name will now be vetted by the administrative ministry—the ministry of petroleum and natural gas—and after obtaining clearance from anti-corruption watchdog CVC and the CBI, sent to the appointments committee of the cabinet (ACC).

His appointment will be finalised after the ACC, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approves it. Shanker, 56, will have a nearly four-year term till March 2021.