PNB sells entire stake in Principal Financial Group JV

Punjab National Bank holds 21.38% in Principal PNB Asset Management Co. and 30% in Principal Trustee. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Mumbai: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has sold its entire stake in the joint venture with Principal Financial Group to give the latter full ownership of Principal PNB Asset Management Co. and Principal Trustee Co. Pvt. Ltd in India.

“Principal Financial Group and PNB announced the signing of a shares purchase agreement to give Principal full ownership of the Principal-PNB asset management company and Principal Trustee Company Private Limited in India, pending regulatory approval,” according to a media statement.

According to the website of PNB, the second largest public sector bank by market cap, it holds 21.38% in Principal PNB Asset Management Co. and 30% in Principal Trustee.

“India’s large emerging middle class has a growing need for and interest in long-term saving and investment products. We look forward to leveraging our global expertise in retirement and asset management to help Indians achieve their personal investment goals and greater financial security,” said Pedro Borda, president of Principal Southeast Asia and India.

Principal PNB Asset Management Co. is the investment manager to Principal Mutual Fund .