Paytm parent One 97 Communications appoints SoftBank’s Kabir Misra as director

Paytm, founded by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, is headquartered in Noida. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: One 97 Communications, the entity that runs financial services platform Paytm, has appointed SoftBank’s Kabir Misra as a director on its board, according to the company’s regulatory filings.

As per the filing to the corporate affairs ministry, Misra was appointed as an additional director in a resolution passed at the company’s board meeting on 7 November.

“...Kabir Misra is hereby appointed as an additional director on the board with immediate effect to hold the office as director of the company till the ensuing annual general meeting of the company,” it said.

Paytm declined to comment on the development.

The move comes after Japanese conglomerate SoftBank pumped in $1.4 billion (over Rs9,079 crore) in Paytm in May this year.

At that time, the investment in Paytm was Softbank’s largest investment in a single company in India. While both the companies had declined to comment on the valuation, market watchers had pegged Paytm’s valuation at about $8 billion.

Paytm offers payments, banking, lending and insurance solutions.

Founded by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the company is headquartered in Noida. Apart from SoftBank, the company’s investors include the likes of SAIF Partners and Chinese giant Alibaba Group and its payments affiliate, Ant Financial.