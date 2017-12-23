 Dilip Buildcon to consider raising Rs600 crore via NCDs - Livemint
Dilip Buildcon to consider raising Rs600 crore via NCDs

Dilip Buildcon says its board will meet next week to consider raising Rs600 crore via issuance of NCDs on a private placement basis
Last Published: Sat, Dec 23 2017. 11 37 PM IST
PTI
Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Dilip Buildcon Ltd on Saturday said the company’s board will meet next week to consider and approve raising Rs600 crore via issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

“The meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, December 28, 2017... to consider and approve the allotment of 8.90 per cent, 6,000 non-convertible debentures with a face value of Rs 10,00,000 each issued at par aggregating to Rs 600 crore, on a private placement basis,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

First Published: Sat, Dec 23 2017. 09 54 PM IST
