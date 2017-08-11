GVK Power returns to profit on a standalone basis

The company reported a standalone net loss of Rs51.04 crore in the last fiscal. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Swinging back into to the black, GVK Power & Infrastructure reported a standalone net profit of Rs6.77 crore in the quarter ended 30 June, 2017 on the back of higher revenues.

The company reported a standalone net loss of Rs51.04 crore for the quarter ended 30 June, 2016, GVK Power and Infrastructure said in BSE filing.

According to the statement, the company’s total income increased to 22.42 crore in the first quarter from Rs16.85 crore in the year-ago period.