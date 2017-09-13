Lupin gets USFDA nod to market generic anti-bacterial drug

Lupin is a transnational pharmaceutical company based in Mumbai. It is the 3rd largest Indian pharmaceutical company by revenue. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Drug maker Lupin Ltd on Wednesday said it has received US health regulator’s nod to market generic version of Flagyl tablets, a drug used to treat bacterial infections, in the American market.

The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) to market metronidazole tablets in strengths of 250 mg and 500 mg, Lupin said in a statement.

The Mumbai-based company’s product is a generic version of G.D. Searle LLC’s Flagyl tablets which are indicated in the treatment of a wide variety of bacterial infections.

As per IMS MAT sales June data, Flagyl tablets had sales of $44.1 million in the US market. Lupin shares on Wednesday closed 1.39% up at Rs995 per scrip on BSE.