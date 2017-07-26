Livemint

Last Published: Wed, Jul 26 2017. 01 58 PM IST

Federal Bank Q1 net profit rises 26% to Rs210 crore

Federal Bank’s net profit rose to Rs210 crore for the first quarter, from Rs167 crore a year earlier

Samantha Kareen Nair
Federal Bank’s gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 2.42% June-end, compared with 2.33% at March-end. Photo: iStock 
Bengaluru: Federal Bank Ltd posted a 26% rise in first-quarter net profit, but lagged estimates as provisions for bad loans rose.

Net profit rose to Rs210 crore for the quarter ended 30 June, from Rs167 crore a year earlier, the mid-sized private sector lender said on Wednesday.

    Analysts on average had expected a net profit of Rs251 crore, Thomson Reuters data showed.

    Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 2.42% at end-June, compared with 2.33% at March-end.

    Shares in Federal Bank were trading 3.2% lower after the results in a Mumbai market that gained 0.36%. Reuters

    First Published: Wed, Jul 26 2017. 01 58 PM IST
