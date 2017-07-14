Infosys Q1 profit rises 1.4% to Rs3,483 crore

Bengaluru: Infosys Ltd, India’s second-biggest software services exporter, reported a 1.4% increase in first-quarter profit on Friday, slightly beating street estimates, helped by key client wins.

Bengaluru-headquartered Infosys posted a consolidated net profit of Rs3,483 crore ($540 million) for the three months ending 30 June, compared to Rs3,436 crore in the same quarter last year. Consolidated revenue from operations rose about 1.8% to Rs17,078 crore.

Analysts had, on average, estimated a consolidated net profit of Rs3,439 crore for the quarter ending June, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The company said it added eight clients in its $100 million category. Reuters