Last Published: Fri, Jul 14 2017. 09 35 AM IST

Infosys Q1 profit rises 1.4% to Rs3,483 crore

Infosys posts a consolidated net profit of Rs3,483 crore ($540 million) for the first quarter ending 30 June, compared to Rs3,436 crore in the same quarter last year

Arnab Paul
Infosys consolidated revenue from operations rose about 1.8% to Rs17,078 crore. Photo: Mint
Bengaluru: Infosys Ltd, India’s second-biggest software services exporter, reported a 1.4% increase in first-quarter profit on Friday, slightly beating street estimates, helped by key client wins.

Bengaluru-headquartered Infosys posted a consolidated net profit of Rs3,483 crore ($540 million) for the three months ending 30 June, compared to Rs3,436 crore in the same quarter last year. Consolidated revenue from operations rose about 1.8% to Rs17,078 crore.

    Analysts had, on average, estimated a consolidated net profit of Rs3,439 crore for the quarter ending June, according to Thomson Reuters data.

    The company said it added eight clients in its $100 million category. Reuters

    First Published: Fri, Jul 14 2017. 09 34 AM IST
    Topics: Infosys Profit First Quarter Results Revenue

