Axis Bank Q2 profit rises 36% to Rs432 crore

New Delhi: Private sector lender Axis Bank on Tuesday reported a 36% increase in net profit at Rs432 crore in the second quarter ended September despite rise in bad loans. The bank had posted a net profit of Rs319 crore for the July-September period of 2016-17.

Total income increased to Rs13,821 crore in the period under review from Rs13,698.7 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2016, Axis Bank said in a statement. During the quarter, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of the bank rose to 5.90% as compared to 4.17% in the same period a year ago.

At the same time, the net NPA also inched up to 3.12% as against 2.02% in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

As a result, the gross NPA shot up in absolute terms to Rs27,402 crore at the end of September as compared to 16,379 crore at the end of the second quarter of the previous year.

Gross NPA additions for the second quarter stood at Rs8,936 crore, of which corporate slippages stood at Rs8,110 crore, it said.

The net interest income (NII) remained almost flat at Rs4,540 crore as against Rs4,514 crore in the second quarter of the last financial year. Net interest margin for stood at 3.45 per cent.

The bank further said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has pointed out certain reclassifications in the bank’s asset classification and provisioning as on 31 March, subsequent to the annual Risk Based Supervision (RBS) exercise conducted for fiscal 2017.

“The bank has duly recorded the impact of such reclassifications in the results for the quarter ended 30th September 2017,” it said.

The bank has a total loan outstanding of Rs7,041 crore against the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) accounts mentioned in the two lists referred by RBI.

“Incremental provisions of Rs505 crore on these select accounts have been made during the quarter taking the total provisioning against these select accounts to Rs3,886 crore with an improved provision coverage ratio at 55%,” it said.