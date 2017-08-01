JSW Steel Q1 profit falls 44% to Rs626 crore, beats estimates

Analysts on average had expected net profit of Rs583 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data. Photo: Reuters

Bengaluru: India’s biggest steel producer, JSW Steel Ltd, said on Tuesday net profit fell 44% in the quarter ended June, but outperformed analysts’ estimates.

Net profit for the Mumbai-based steelmaker’s first quarter dropped to Rs626 crore ($97.70 million), from Rs1,120 crore a year earlier.

