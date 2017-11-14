Nestle India’s Rs600 crore media account up for grabs

Currently, McCann Worldgroup India and Publicis India handle the creative work on multiple brands from Nestle India, including Nescafe, Maggi and Everyday. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Swiss packaged consumer goods maker Nestle India Ltd has asked advertising agencies to pitch for its media account, estimated to be worth Rs600 crore, two people familiar with the development said on Monday.

The company will be meeting media agencies in Delhi this week to review their presentations. The company’s entire media mandate across businesses is up for grabs, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity.

Zenith India, the Publicis Groupe-owned media agency, which won Nestle’s media business and became its AoR (agency on record) in 2005, has been handling the company’s media duties across business segments.

Zenith, along with other leading media agencies such as WPP’s GroupM and IPG Mediabrands, among others, is expected to participate in the pitch. Nestle India had not responded to Mint’s queries as of press time.

Nestle India spent Rs567.02 crore on advertising and sales promotion in the fiscal year ended 31 December 2016, according to the latest available annual figures.

Its expenditure on this count was Rs525 crore the year before. Currently, McCann Worldgroup India and Publicis India handle the creative work on multiple brands from the company, including Nescafe, ready-to-cook noodles and ketchup brand Maggi as well as milk powder Everyday.

With a presence across the country and eight manufacturing facilities, Nestle offers a variety of products across categories. It sells several chocolate brands, including Kitkat, Munch, Milkybar and Bar One. Its milk products and nutrition category offers Everyday and A+ Greek yoghurt.