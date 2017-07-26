Livemint

Last Published: Wed, Jul 26 2017. 02 32 PM IST

Snapdeal board approves Flipkart’s $900-950 million takeover offer: report

Shareholders of Snapdeal will now have to approve the takeover offer made by Flipkart, says Reuters report

Sankalp Phartiyal
Bengaluru-headquarterd Flipkart had revised its initial offer for Snapdeal to up to $950 million. Photo: Mint
Mumbai: Online marketplace Snapdeal has accepted Flipkart’s revised takeover offer of up to $950 million, two sources said on Wednesday, providing heft to its bigger rival in a high-stakes battle with Amazon.com Inc.

The board of Jasper Infotech, which runs Snapdeal, approved Flipkart’s bid of $900 million-$950 million last week, the sources who were familiar with the matter said. A deal is now pending the approval of Snapdeal shareholders, they said.

    Snapdeal declined to comment, while Flipkart was not immediately available for comment.

    India’s fledgling e-commerce sector is in the midst of a fierce war for supremacy between U.S. online retail giant Amazon and leading homegrown player Flipkart at a time more and more Indians shop on the web, helped by a spurt in availability of cheap phones and data plans.

    Japan’s solar-to-tech conglomerate SoftBank, Snapdeal’s biggest investor, is keen to consummate the deal and take an equity stake in Flipkart to profit from India’s booming online retail market.

    A 2016 report from accounting firm EY noted that e-commerce has grown at a compound annual growth rate of over 50 percent in the last five years in India and the pace of growth is expected to continue, with e-commerce sales topping $35 billion by 2020.

    Bengaluru-headquarterd Flipkart had revised its initial offer for Snapdeal to up to $950 million, Reuters reported last week.

    The board also considered a $700 million share-swap offer by listed e-commerce firm Infibeam <INFC.NS> but rejected it as too low, one of the sources said. Infibeam declined to comment.

    Separately, Indian private-sector lender Axis Bank is the frontrunner to acquire Snapdeal’s digital payments unit FreeCharge for $60 million, the sources said. Axis Bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment. All sources spoke on condition of anonymity as the discussions are not public.Reuters

    First Published: Wed, Jul 26 2017. 01 41 PM IST
    Topics: Snapdeal Snapdeal deal Flipkart Snapdeal Flipkart deal Amazon

