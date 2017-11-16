Odisha recommends expansion of Vedanta’s alumina refinery

Vedanta has sought over 1,600 acres of land for the expansion of the refinery located in Odisha. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Odisha on Thursday recommended the expansion of Vedanta Ltd’s Lanjigarh Alumina refinery from 1 million tonnes to 6 million tonnes, an investment that would cost the company Rs6,483 crore ($993 million).

The mining and energy group, which produces iron ore, copper, aluminium, zinc and oil, has sought over 1,600 acres of land for the expansion of the refinery located in Odisha.

The project will now require final nod from a “high level clearance authority” chaired by the chief minister, the state government said in a statement, adding it had also recommended an increase in the capacity of the company’s captive power plant from 90 megawatts (MW) to 340 MW. Reuters