Reliance Industries owes over Rs1,900 crore in surcharge dues to MMRDA

Reliance Industries, which did not immediately comment on the issue, is constructing a convention-cum-exhibition centre in Bandra Kurla complex, an upscale business district in Mumbai’s suburbs. Photo: Reuters

Nagpur: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) owes “additional surcharge” of more than Rs1,900 crore to state-run agency Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for delay in development of plots in Mumbai, the Maharashtra assembly was informed on Monday.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis gave this information while responding to a query by MLA Sharad Sonawane during the question hour of the winter session, which is held in Nagpur. The MLA from Junnar in Pune district had sought to know the names of the companies which have not paid surcharge for delay in plot development to MMRDA.

In a written reply in the lower house, Fadnavis said: “Construction in the G-block of Bandra Kurla Complex owned by MMRDA was not completed by some firms within the (stipulated) four-year period. Hence, additional surcharge for such a delay has not been paid yet by some companies, including RIL.”

“The dues include Rs 441.08 crore for plot number C-66 and Rs 1,538.73 crore for plot number C-64 from RIL alone,” said Fadnavis, who is also chairman of the authority. RIL is constructing a convention-cum-exhibition centre in Bandra Kurla complex, an upscale business district in Mumbai’s suburbs. There was no immediate comment from RIL on the issue.

Fadnavis said the other companies which have “not yet paid their dues are the Indian Newspaper Society (Rs56.02 crore for plot number C-63, Jamunaben Foundation (Rs24.09 crore for plot numbers SF 7 and 9B), Talim Research Foundation (Rs33.39 crore for plot number SF 6) and Naman Hotel Rs31.68 crore for plot numbers C-57 and 58”.

These companies have not paid the surcharge for the last many years, he said. The outstanding figures were issued by MMRDA under RTI queries.